iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp's holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.56. 34,895,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,617,457. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2911 dividend. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

