iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 504,860 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 527,706 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,465,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,982,000 after purchasing an additional 259,802 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,834,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,111,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,540. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2851 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

