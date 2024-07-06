iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HDV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.05. The company had a trading volume of 239,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $111.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.