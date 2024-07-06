iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.57. 523,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,953. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.