iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (BATS:EGUS) Stock Price Up 1.2%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (BATS:EGUS – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.10 and last traded at $42.10. Approximately 6,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.26.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (EGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US growth stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximizes its ESG exposure.

