iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.92. 609,168 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.91. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

