iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.60. Approximately 1,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $188.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59.

About iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF

The iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (ISVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap value companies selected by a combination of technical and fundamental factors and also weighted by market-cap. ISVL was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

