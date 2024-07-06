iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,983. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.93.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

