iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

