iShares MSCI Canada ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 10,903 put options on the company. This is an increase of 456% compared to the typical volume of 1,960 put options.

Shares of EWC opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $38.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,858,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,721 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,516,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,019,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 516,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

