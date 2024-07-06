iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,855,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter.

IWV traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $313.92. The company had a trading volume of 73,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,590. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $314.21.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

