iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.66. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

