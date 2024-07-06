iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IDGT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.66 and last traded at $70.62. 769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 million and a P/E ratio of 30.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90.

iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF (IDGT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US stocks involved in data centers, telecommunication towers, and related equipment. The fund uses a tiered approach in selection and weighting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.