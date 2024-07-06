iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.10. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $70.45 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.