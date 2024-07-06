J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 173 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 93,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2,225.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. 1,689,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.