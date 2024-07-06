J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 234 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,295,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,498,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 538,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,986 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,410,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,104,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,749 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,754. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.