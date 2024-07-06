J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,199 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLOT opened at $50.92 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

