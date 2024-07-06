J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 759 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 67.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,472,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $319.12 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.