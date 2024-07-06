J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 977 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

