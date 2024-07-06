J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,959,000. Mad River Investors bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,251,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,079,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $21,571,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $17,897,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 6.5 %

GBTC opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.