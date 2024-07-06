J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,041 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 616,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,739 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,015,000 after buying an additional 712,048 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. 3,182,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

