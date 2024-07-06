J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,187,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 482,281 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 377,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 40,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. 409,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,415. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

