J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth $226,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MP Materials by 94.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,996,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

