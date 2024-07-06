J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 284,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Durante & Waters LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

SLV traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. 23,018,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,254,004. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

