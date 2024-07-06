J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,708,000 after buying an additional 805,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,324,000 after purchasing an additional 365,449 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $649,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $106.08 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $113.91. The company has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

