J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,083,000 after buying an additional 388,867 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 555,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after buying an additional 76,344 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 216,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS DFIC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,152 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.