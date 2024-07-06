J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 39.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 16.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 46.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $837,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

