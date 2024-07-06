J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 740 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at $113,465,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.65.

NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.41 and its 200 day moving average is $187.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

