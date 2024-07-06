J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 9,645 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $557.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $534.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $558.06. The company has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

