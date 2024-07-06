J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

