J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 36.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.15.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $86.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average of $96.74. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.