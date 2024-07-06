J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,948 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 47,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.35.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.