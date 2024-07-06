J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,115,000 after purchasing an additional 600,275 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,728,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,583,000 after buying an additional 213,455 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,792,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,153,000 after acquiring an additional 112,655 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

