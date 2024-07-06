J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

