J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,581,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after purchasing an additional 354,491 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $114.71 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $114.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

