J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $379,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after buying an additional 857,734 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after buying an additional 152,967 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,217. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.