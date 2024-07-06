J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $487,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 355,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average is $83.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,154 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,226 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

