J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $498,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 339,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,306,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,132,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after buying an additional 235,037 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.29.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,758. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

