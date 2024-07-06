J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $521,000 Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.31. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

