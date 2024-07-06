J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

IWY opened at $223.02 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.45 and a one year high of $223.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.97.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

