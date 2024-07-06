J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.51. 1,696,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,714. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

