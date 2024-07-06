J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $384,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PJAN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,983 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

