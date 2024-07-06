J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.