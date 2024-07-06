J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $557,000 Investment in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Separately, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

About American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.