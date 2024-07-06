J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUSV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 363,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 110,068 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,104. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

