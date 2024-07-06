J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,159 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.47.

BLDR opened at $132.60 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.91.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

