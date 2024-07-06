J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,291 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $121.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $121.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

