J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,286 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 440.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.