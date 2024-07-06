J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Visa alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2,712.4% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Tenere Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 22.4% in the third quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

V opened at $270.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.24 and its 200 day moving average is $273.70. The stock has a market cap of $494.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.