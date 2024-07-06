J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 323,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 137,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 72,054 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 327.9% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 48,406 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BATS:BUFF opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.